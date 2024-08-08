Lucas Oil Stadium expected to be safe and secure during Taylor Swift concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest tour in music had to cancel three shows in Austria because of a possible terrorist plan on the concert, but Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is still coming to Indianapolis in November.

Lucas Oil Stadium is used to holding high-profile events, such as the Super Bowl in 2012 and NBA All-Star Saturday Night this year.

Carmel-based security expert Doug Kouns, who spent more than twenty years as a counter-terrorism agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, believes that experience will keep Indianapolis safe from terror.

"They're always employing the newest technology and utilizing all of the resources they have," Kounsa said about Indiana's law enforcement agencies. "Local, state, and federal law enforcement here work very well together."

Indiana Convention Center Lucas Oil Stadium management did not respond to WRTV's inquiry about possible security measures for the Eras Tour.

Kouns said it's possible that security could set up an extended perimeter around Lucas Oil Stadium in light of the Austrian cancellations.

"They know what they're doing," Kouns said. "They have done a lot of these big events and if they feel that's an appropriate action to take, then they probably will."

Kouns said Swifties should not be afraid to come to Lucas Oil Stadium after the recent developments.

"You can never completely eliminate a risk, but you can certainly bring it down to very small," Kouns said. "Don't let it scare you but just be aware."

Taylor Swift will play three shows in Indianapolis on Nov. 1, 2, and 3.

