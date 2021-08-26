Anderson residents asked to conserve water during drought

ANDERSON — The City of Anderson Water Department is asking residents to avoid non-essential water usage as it experiences a drought.

The request comes after the plant saw a record production on Wednesday. Water Department Director Neal McKee said conservation is needed so the plant doesn't exceed its production limits of 12.3 million gallons per day.

Residents are asked to voluntarily reduce non-essential water usage, like watering their lawns and washing their cars, until further notice.

The request does not apply to businesses or industries.