Anderson residents asked to conserve water during drought

Ken Ritter/AP
FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, sprinklers water grass near a street corner in the Summerlin neighborhood of northwest Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation on Friday, June 4 to make the state the first in the nation to ban certain kinds of grass. The measure will ban water users in southern Nevada from planting decorative grass in an effort to conserve water. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)
Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 26, 2021
ANDERSON — The City of Anderson Water Department is asking residents to avoid non-essential water usage as it experiences a drought.

The request comes after the plant saw a record production on Wednesday. Water Department Director Neal McKee said conservation is needed so the plant doesn't exceed its production limits of 12.3 million gallons per day.

Residents are asked to voluntarily reduce non-essential water usage, like watering their lawns and washing their cars, until further notice.

The request does not apply to businesses or industries.

