Domesticated fox found in Pendleton, DNR searching for its owners

Photo Provided/Pendleton Police Department
The Pendleton Police Department and Indiana DNR are looking for the owners of a domesticated fox found on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:40:45-05

PENDLETON — What does the fox say? This domesticated fox found on the south side of Pendleton is probably calling for its mom and dad.

The police department was looking for the owners of the animal on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the police department spoke with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the owner still hasn't been located. The fox is with a person who fosters animals.

Anyone with information on the owner is asked to call Indiana DNR at 812-837-9536 or Madison County dispatchers at 765-642-0221.

