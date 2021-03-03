Domesticated fox found in Pendleton, DNR searching for its owners

PENDLETON — What does the fox say? This domesticated fox found on the south side of Pendleton is probably calling for its mom and dad.

The police department was looking for the owners of the animal on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the police department spoke with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the owner still hasn't been located. The fox is with a person who fosters animals.

Anyone with information on the owner is asked to call Indiana DNR at 812-837-9536 or Madison County dispatchers at 765-642-0221.