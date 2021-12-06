IDOC reports one more probable Legionnaires’ disease case at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) says the Pendleton Correctional Facility has had three confirmed positive cases of Legionnaires’ disease and three probable cases.

Last week, one inmate died after being diagnosed with the disease.

As of Monday, two inmates have been released and returned to the facility. Two other individuals remain hospitalized, including one who was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

The facility has installed filters on showers in both buildings where cases have been confirmed. The filters create a barrier against legionella bacteria and other contaminants, which allows individuals to safely shower.

IDOC is still waiting on test results from water samples and fixtures in the facility.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial lung infection that is spread via aerosolized water droplets, such as mist or steam, and not through person-to-person contact. It is a type of pneumonia that can be treated with antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

