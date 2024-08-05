Madison-Grant senior honors fallen Indiana officers with her parking spot

GRANT COUNTY — A student at Madison-Grant High School is gaining attention for what she recently did to honor fallen Indiana law enforcement officers.

Avery Jentes is now a senior at Madison-Grant High School in Fairmount. Annually, students are able to paint their senior parking space to celebrate.

Jentes took the opportunity to honor fallen Indiana officers.

In her space, Jentes put the badge number or unit number of every officer who was killed in the line of duty during her time in school, 2012-24.

The post was shared by many over the past weekend and even gained attention of many of the families of fallen officers.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 5, 11am

Kassandra Koontz, wife of Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz, shared the following comment.

"Thank you Avery, wife of 34-76," Koontz commented. "It's ladies like you that we need more of in this world."

Amy Bailey, wife of fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey said, "Avery... thank you for thinking of us. Widow of James Bailey 7858. Our kids this this is pretty cool."