Man saves 2 from house fire in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY — One brave neighbor risked his own safety to rescue an elderly man and a woman from a house fire in Jennings County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the JCSO and Scipio-Geneva Township Fire Department were dispatched to the 1300 Block Of Magnolia Place in reference to a house fire.

While traveling to the scene, officials were told that a neighbor had entered the residence filled with flames and heavy smoke to pull people out.

The neighbor, identified as Mike Anderson, entered the home several times to find and evacuate the man and the woman.

The man and women were treated at the scene and later taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.

"We are very proud of Mike. If not for him, this may have had a far worse outcome. Mike is a hero today, and we are thankful for him," Chief Deputy Cody Low said.

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