Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for driving drunk, striking ISP trooper

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who drove drunk and crashed into an Indiana State Trooper, severely injuring him, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday.

22-year-old Armaandeep Singh agreed to a plea deal in relation to a crash that severely injured Trooper Azariah Keith as he helped someone change a flat tire on Interstate 65.

Three years of Singh’s sentence was suspended, and he was given two years of probation. His license will also be suspended for two years after he serves his jail time.

On Jan. 20th, 22-year-old Trooper Keith pulled over on the left shoulder of I-65 southbound near the 30th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street exit to help a stranded car change their tire on the highway.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Woman helped by ISP trooper Keith just before crash speaks

Woman helped by ISP trooper Keith just before crash speaks

Another Trooper was blocking the left lane to regulate traffic, ISP says.

As Trooper Keith was putting his tools back in the trunk of his car, Singh lost control of the vehicle, swerved around the Trooper who was blocking the left lane and struck Trooper Keith, according to ISP.

Trooper Keith was in critical condition. According to court documents, he suffered a broken pelvis and broken fibula. Additional injuries were not explained.

Indiana State Police Trooper Azariah Keith has been released from the hospital after he was struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver on I-65 southbound while helping to change a flat tire.



Singh was charged with two counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one court of reckless driving causing bodily injury.

PREVIOUS | State Trooper released from hospital after being struck by drunk driver on I-65 (wrtv.com)

As part of the plea deal, he only pled guilty to one charge of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.