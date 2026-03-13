INDIANAPOLIS — Chain restaurants across the U.S. are rolling out new deals and value menus to win back customers who stopped dining out due to high prices driven by years of inflation.

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Many chain restaurants slash prices to win back customers

Restaurants like McDonald's, Applebee's, Taco Bell, Panera Bread, Burger King and others are slashing prices, launching value meals and creating more affordable menu items to stay competitive.

Some Indianapolis residents say they stopped eating fast food years ago because of the cost.

"That's why I don't eat fast food, anyway. I can go across the street and get something else for the price. But hey, it's good they dropped it down," said David Surbian, an Indy resident.

Others say they wish prices would also drop for other food options.

"It's good and bad because it's not like healthy food, but at least some people can afford to eat," said one woman.

David Duprey/AP FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2009, file photo, a customer looks at the menu at a McDonald's drive-thru in Williamsville, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)

Experts say the price rollbacks come after years of inflation impacting the food industry, causing restaurants to raise prices and customers to stop going.

While it remains uncertain how long chains will continue to battle for customers, many people say they are happy about paying less.

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