Whiteland residents stay hopeful as they recover from tornado damage

WHITELAND — Homes across one Johnson County community are in ruins Saturday after tornadoes hit the area late Friday night.

“There was a that tornado came through last night. We went to the bathroom and you could hear stuff flying, glass breaking, things hitting the walls and pretty much demolishing everything I've got," Kenny Duncan said.

Duncan has lived in his Whiteland home for over 30 years.

Saturday, it's left to rubble.

“It’s bad. [But] hey, God let us live."

Duncan is staying hopeful.

He says he’s grateful to be alive, in good health and have a place to stay the next few days.

“My brother-in-law has got a house. He’s offered to let us stay there. Tonight we’re gonna stay with my daughter," Duncan said.

All that’s left to do is wait to hear back from his insurance company.

“Praying. Praying, hanging in there," Duncan said.

Across town in the Park Forest neighborhood, Joey Fulmer and his family are also hanging in there.

“It was about 11 at night when the power went out and I’d say about 11 or 11:40 is when I realized there was nothing, no wind or anything, so that meant a tornado was near us," Fulmer said.

Fulmer, like many of his neighbors, is still without power.

“Our water pump went out. We have a generator going to the water pump so we can get the water out of our basement," Fulmer said.

The basement of their home is completely flooded.

Unfortunately for the 17-year-old, his bedroom is down there and is soaked in about a half a foot of water.

“I don’t know about the furniture but I know the carpets are completely done for," Fulmer said.

He’s aware many families have it much worse than his and has some words of positivity for them.

“I just hope everyone is staying safe out there," Fulmer said.