Marian University medical students make an impact in their community

INDIANAPOLIS — Medical students at Marian University stepped out of the lab and into their community on Wednesday.

The university partnered with Home Repairs for Good - a local non-profit aimed at providing low-income older homeowners with free home repairs - to give students an opportunity to help those in need.

While a normal day for these medical students doesn't usually involve anything outside, this first week at Marian University has been a little different.

“We’re here to give back to the community," Alexa Khacho said.

Khacho is a first-year medical student at Marian. She, along with over 150 of her classmates, worked at different homes throughout the day with the goal of learning more about the community where they serve.

“We want to be able to give back in any way we can," Khacho said. "Whether that’s in the medical field through healthcare or just out on the streets, cleaning up their yards.”

For students just starting their medical careers, a day like this is eye-opening.

“[It] definitely gives us perspective on how every single person on the planet is a patient at some point," Khacho said.

Volunteers with Home Repairs for Good also were there to help. Michele Annee, a program manager with the non-profit, explained just how crucial it is for students to learn these skills.

“[They] realize that a home that needs repairs isn’t necessarily a safe home, and it affects not only their physical health but their mental health," she said.

It doesn't just help them become better doctors but better citizens as well.

“You kind of are able to open your mind about different things and how different people need help," Annee said. "I think it’s really great for people to understand other people's lives.”

This is the fourth year the university partnered with the non-profit. For local leaders, both current and former, the hope is to continue the partnership for years to come.

“It’s a good reminder of who they’re ultimately going to be working for," Greg Ballard, former Mayor of Indianapolis, said.

To request a repair for your home from Home Repairs for Good, you can go to their website to find out if you qualify and fill out the form.