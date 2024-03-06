Marion County program works to provide tools, education to keep drug users alive

MARION COUNTY — While it may come off as unconventional or even unethical, some health leaders say providing tools for drug users is actually saving lives.

The approach is also offering life-saving tools and education to prevent overdoses.

"Harm reduction is really about meeting people where they are. Just accepting drug use is happening," Madison Weintraut, with the Marion County Public Health Department, said.

The widely talked about opioid epidemic is one of the reasons the Marion County Health Department launched their safe syringe access and support program.

To give drug users access to things like needles, Narcan, and even containers to dispose of used syringes.

"How to prepare a syringe for safer injection, how to clean your skin to make sure there is no bacterial introduction into your blood stream," Weintraut said.

But it's not just physical items they're offering, a big part of their work is education.

They provide knowledge on how to help someone overdosing and when clients are ready for the resources they need to enter into recovery.

"Having open, frank conversations about the danger and being willing to talk about harm reduction with our loved ones," Justin Philips said.

Phillips says it's easy to see the impacts an overdose can leave on someone's life.

"If I had known when Aaron suffered in 2012 and lost his life in 2013, I believe the outcome would be different," Phillips said.

Phillips is referring to harm reduction programs like the health department's.

Her 20-year-old son, Aaron, died from a heroine overdone in 2013.

She believes if naloxone, used to treat opioid overdoses, and outreach programs to help drug users were around back then. her son would be alive today.

"We're in a bit of a crisis," Phillips said.

Phillips started the non-profit Overdose Lifeline after her son's death. The non-profit raises awareness on drug abuse.

They state the drug crisis is an epidemic that's continued to plague the Hoosier state.

Current 2023 numbers show more that 1,500 people died from a drug overdose in Indiana.

The programs main goal is to keep people alive long enough to get help.

The safe syringe program hours:

Mondays

12:30-3 p.m.

South District Health Office, 7551 S. Shelby St.

12-4 p.m.

Damien center, 26 Arsenal Ave.

Tuesdays

12:30-4:30 p.m.

Cottage Corner, 1434 Shelby St.

2-6 p.m.

Damien Center, 26 Arsenal Ave.

Wednesdays

2-6 p.m.

Damien Center, 26 Arsenal Ave.

Thursdays

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cottage Corner, 1434 Shelby St.

12-4 p.m.

Damien Center, 26 Arsenal Ave.

Fridays

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Safe Syringe Van, 1035 N. Olney St.

Phillips helps get "Aaron's Law" passed in April of 2015. The law makes naloxone available to on-site medical staff, school nurses, supervisors and anyone responsible for someone at risk of an overdose.

To find a free naloxone distribution center, click here.