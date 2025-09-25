"It's riddled with potholes and erosion:' Busy stretch of Sargent Road to see major upgrades

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A major restoration project is coming to a frequently traveled stretch of road in Lawrence Township. Sargent Road, between Fall Creek Road and 96th Street, will receive a full reconstruction after years of deterioration.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to invest $14 million into the project, one of the largest stormwater projects in Marion County.

The money is a part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s plan to invest $178.8 million in stormwater projects in 2025-2029.

The Lawrence Township project will replace the aging roadway, improve stormwater drainage and upgrade infrastructure, including culverts and manholes.

Residents say the road has long been in need of serious attention.

“It's been a problem, I think, for decades here,” said John Kunzer, a longtime resident.

For those who live along Sargent Road, the problems go beyond potholes and patchwork.

“Just south of here, we get flooding down here on the side of our yard, and just up the street our neighborhood, we often get a lot of flooding as well, Kunzer explained.

Less than half a mile away, the problem escalates.

“We've had a couple of terrific storms that have really just isolated us. You couldn't get in or out of the subdivision for the day,” said Jean Sheperd, another longtime resident.

“It’s riddled with potholes and erosion,” added DPW representative Harrison Rice.

The city says the project will go far beyond surface-level repairs.

“Over time, when there's cracks in the roadway and that we have these major storms, rainwater will seep underneath the pavement, causing it to separate or deteriorate even further,” Rice explained.

“A key aspect for this project is all new asphalt, all new roadway,” he added.

According to DPW, the overhaul will also address long-standing drainage problems.

“A key part of this project will be all new ditching, all new culverts, manholes and drains for Sargent Road. And all new pavements so that the pavement will be preserved for the long term.”

City-County Councilor Nick Roberts has supported the project from the beginning and emphasized the importance of sustainable infrastructure.

“You can always patch over your problems, but until you really get in there and do the road again, none of it's really going to be a long-term solution, so I think it's what people want right now,” Roberts said.

Residents in the area also expressed concern about the project's impact on trees in the area and drainage issues popping up elsewhere once work begins.

It’s something leaders tell WRTV they are working to address.

DPW has already held a public input session where over a hundred Hoosiers showed up.

The multi-phase project is currently 60% in the planning process.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2027 and take about two years to complete.

It’s also set to include new pedestrian crossings at 82nd Street.

Residents can reach out to Councilor Nick Roberts about concerns or questions.

