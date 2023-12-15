Lawrence Township to introduce metal detection in all secondary school entrances

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2024, Lawrence Township schools will make a move to further protect students and staff within their schools.

Earlier this week, Lawrence Township Superintendent Dr. Shawn A. Smith released a letter to staff and parents stating that all secondary schools will be transitioning to daily metal detection upon entry into the building.

Smith calls the move a proactive approach to strengthen existing safety protocols.

The memo sent out follows the arrest of two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, following a shooting outside of the Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North basketball game last week.

"The issues that presented themselves on December 7 are not a reflection on the MSD of Lawrence Township," Dr. Smith said. "They are a reflection of the society in which we live. There have been multiple shootings in Central Indiana schools. The safety of our children is paramount, and as adults, we have a shared responsibility to ensure our children grow up feeling safe and protected."