New website aims to help people with substance use disorders in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department has launched a new website to connect people with substance use disorders with resources in the community.

The website is a part of the Metropolitan Indianapolis Referral Assessment Plan project, according to a press release from the health department. The project is taking a look at care coordination and improving communication between agencies supporting people.

The website allows people to search by agency, type of service, intervention, population and ages served. It will include some details not available on a search engine or agency's website.

Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the health department, said until now, there wasn't a website available for the community that provided detailed information about agencies.

“We have to do everything possible to save lives, and this directory is much-needed for people seeking help,” said Brandon George, vice president of the Mental Health America of Indiana and director of the Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition, in the press release. “The number of overdoses were going up before COVID-19, and we are just now learning the negative impact the pandemic had on substance use disorder. This is a great tool for all.”

According to provisional data from the state, 1,026 people died of a drug overdose in 2020 in Indiana and 244 of those were in Marion County.

MORE | CDC: Indiana overdose deaths up 33%, higher than national average | US overdose deaths reach record high 93k during pandemic

More Resources

If you or someone you know is dealing with a substance use-related emergency, call 911.

For more information on a recovery organization near you, you can visit the Indiana Recovery Network website.

You can call 211 for help 24/7 in Indiana.

You can call the Indiana Addiction Hotline at 1-800-622-HELP (4357).

To find where you can get Naloxone near you, click here.

To learn more about NaloxBoxes, click here.

To view more resources from NextLevel Recovery Indiana, click here to visit its website.

Learn More

Click here to learn more about substance use disorders.

Substance use disorder-related data from the state.

