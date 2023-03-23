Washington Twp board appoints Eugene White as interim North Central HS principal

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, the Washington Township school board appointed an interim principal for North Central High School.

Dr. Eugene White, the former superintendent of Washington Township and Indianapolis Public Schools, was named interim principal of the high school as an investigation into Mr. Evans Branigan continues.

Earlier this week, North Central High School released a statement saying Branigan was placed on leave "after allegations involving verbal misconduct and failure to implement District protocols regarding a student discipline matter."

Branigan remains under investigation and is on paid administrative leave.