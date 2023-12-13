Wayne Twp., city officials discussing merger of Wayne Twp FD and IFD

INDIANAPOLIS — Trustees in Wayne Township have entered discussions to merge the Wayne Township Fire Department with the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

On Tuesday, Wayne Township Trustee Jeb Bardon released a letter stating discussions between the trustees, Mayor Joe Hogsett, IFD leadership and elected officials were taking place about the possibility of a merger.

Plans for the merger will begin to take shape in January when a resolution is introduced to the Wayne Township board.

Following that step, a 30-day public comment period and a public hearing must be held before the Township board could vote on the measure.

If approved by the board, the Indianapolis City-County Council will then enter their rounds of hearings and approvals.

Throughout the process, according to their release, the trustees say they will prioritize transparency, collaboration and open dialogue.

"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our residents, and we are confident that this merger will contribute to the overall effectiveness of our fire and EMS services," Bardon said.