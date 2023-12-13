Watch Now
Wayne Twp., city officials discussing merger of Wayne Twp FD and IFD

Brad Forestal<br/>
New questions are emerging regarding the Wayne Township Fire Department and a nonprofit connected with the fire department—Wayne Township Fire Department Inc.<br/>
Wayne Township Fire Department Headquarters
Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 12:32:56-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Trustees in Wayne Township have entered discussions to merge the Wayne Township Fire Department with the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

On Tuesday, Wayne Township Trustee Jeb Bardon released a letter stating discussions between the trustees, Mayor Joe Hogsett, IFD leadership and elected officials were taking place about the possibility of a merger.

Plans for the merger will begin to take shape in January when a resolution is introduced to the Wayne Township board.

Following that step, a 30-day public comment period and a public hearing must be held before the Township board could vote on the measure.

If approved by the board, the Indianapolis City-County Council will then enter their rounds of hearings and approvals.

Throughout the process, according to their release, the trustees say they will prioritize transparency, collaboration and open dialogue.

"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our residents, and we are confident that this merger will contribute to the overall effectiveness of our fire and EMS services," Bardon said.

