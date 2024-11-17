Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter carries on his legacy, hopes to inspire Indy youth

INDIANAPOLIS —- The spirit of Civil Rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. lives on in communities across the country. On Saturday that spirit came to Indy, in the form of King’s granddaughter, 16-year-old Yolanda Renee King.

The activist and author is a living legacy as the only grandchild of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

“I think what they do serves as evidence that we can really change communities and so I use it as my own evidence and validation like okay I can accomplish this,” Yolanda said.

King spoke in an auditorium full of young people at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis.

“To look at the work of my grandparents and those in the Civil Rights Movement and what they were able to accomplish. Look at the country before and look at it after this and so we can continue to do this,” Yolanda told WRTV.

On stage she joined another young local activist, 14-year-old Anais Briscoe-Beuoy, who shares a similar passion.

“I do work in a lot of black spaces, a lot of black poetry spaces but I’m also working as an activist of people that don’t look like me,” explained Briscoe-Beuoy. “I’m so excited that I get to help someone who’s so closely related to someone who made such a big change in our community.”

The goal of both girls was to inspire other young people, no matter their age.

“I’m trying to see greatness passed on through generations to be honest. I think it’s important for my daughter to be able to see Martin Luther King’s offspring and see how they’re keeping his dream alive,” said Lester Scott who brought his three-year-old daughter to the event.

“It starts in neighborhoods, it starts in schools, and libraries and really all of our communities but for the sake of today right here in Indianapolis,” added Yolanda.

Saturday’s event was a part of the Indianapolis Public Library’s Fall Fest at the Central Library.

The free program connects local youth to inspiring role models in the community and beyond.

The event also featured a book signing from Yolanda’s new children’s book “We Dream a World.”