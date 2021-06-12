Matthew Alexander honored with St. Louis Cardinals, Indianapolis Indians jerseys

AVON — Months after the mass shooting at FedEx in Indianapolis, Matthew “Matt” Alexander is continuing to be remembered by the Avon and sports communities.

"Back in April, our agency wanted to find a way to support the Alexander family ... In reading about Matt, we learned that Matt was the ultimate teammate and used to be a pitcher with the Avon High School baseball team" Avon Police wrote on Facebook.

This week, Alexander's family was gifted a St. Louis Cardinals jersey, with his number on it, signed by his favorite player, Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith. The team also sent a letter to the family.

The Indianapolis Indians also made Alexander a jersey.

Michaels in Avon has donated supplies and materials to have everything framed.