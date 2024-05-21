McCormick's Creek reopens several trails a year after devastating tornado

OWEN COUNTY — Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, several trails will reopen at McCormick's Creek State Park after last year's devastating tornado.

The March 31, 2023 tornado caused extensive damage and led to the closure of multiple trails at the park. Now, these trails will reopen on Friday after being cleared of debris.

“It is hard to imagine the scope of the damage that blocked these trails,” said Carl Lindell, central regional manager for Indiana State Parks. “Trees fell on top of each other, and sometimes crews were climbing 6-8 feet in the air to move along a trail’s hiking surface to work."

Thanks to the staff at the Department of Natural Resources and volunteers from Team Rubicon, trail access at the park has increased from 3.6 miles to 7.1 miles since fall of 2023.

The veteran-led organization Team Rubicon helps support communities before, during and after disasters.

The reopened hiking trails are 2 and 3 and the bridle trail is open for hiking only. Trails 1, 4 and 9 are fully open while 8 is partially open. Workers will continue to clear the remaining trails that are closed and repair trail structures.

The park states that guests should respect closure signs and should not use these trails until they are ready for safe use.

For more information on McCormick's Creek, visit their website.

