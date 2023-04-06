McCormick’s Creek State Park reopens for limited use, campground remains closed

OWEN COUNTY — McCormick’s Creek State Park announced it will reopen for limited use beginning April 7. The park closed after suffering severe damages from a tornado last weekend.

The park’s Canyon Inn will be fully open and offer an Easter buffet on Sunday, April 9.

Many park trails will remain closed. The campground will be closed until October 1.

Those with campground reservations are being directly contacted and given full refunds.

No new camping reservations at McCormick’s Creek will be accepted for 2023.

Volunteers who would like to help with park cleanup can sign up here.

For more updates and information on McCormick’s Creek, click here.