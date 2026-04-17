Meghan Trainor cancels 32-date tour, including Noblesville show on June 13

NOBLESVILLE — Meghan Trainor has canceled her "Get In Girl" tour. The pop singer was scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, June 13.

The 32-date tour was set to support her upcoming seventh studio album "Toy With Me," which releases April 24.

Trainor announced the cancellation on her Instagram story Thursday.

"After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour," she wrote.

The singer cited challenges balancing her career and growing family.

"Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now," Trainor said. "I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time."

Trainor welcomed her third child with husband Daryl Sabara in January. The couple used a surrogate for the birth.

The singer apologized to fans in her statement.

"I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down," she wrote. "But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now."

Trainor promised to return to touring in the future.

"I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record," she said. "I'm so proud of it, and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always."

Ticketmaster shows the Noblesville concert as "event canceled." The ticketing company said refunds will be issued to the original payment method within 14-21 days.