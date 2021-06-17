Memorial party, fundraiser to honor Ron Miner's legacy

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Miner would have turned 51 this week. He would have loved to have been at the party being held in his honor and memory, especially since he was very much looking forward to the return of gigs, concerts and live music.

Miner was one of the most influential people in the Indianapolis music scene for decades, and he was still working ... on his own as a DJ, with WRTV's partners at Radio One behind the turntables and mixer boards.... when he died suddenly at the age of 50 in December 2020. His friend and longtime collaborator Ryan Hickey - AKA DJ Helicon - says Ron had talked about throwing a party instead of a funeral when his time was up. So that's why Ryan and many of Ron's friends and musical family are gathering Friday night (June 18) at the Hi-Fi Annex in Fountain to celebrate Ron's life and to raise money for the Fight For Life Foundation, which works with kids in Indy to help them create a better life.

We spoke to Ryan about what Ron meant to the musical community, and how this party will reflect that legacy.

The Ron Miner Memorial Fundraiser is from 6:00pm - 10:00pm Friday June 18 at the Hi-Fi Annex, 1043 Virginia Ave. It is an all ages event. Tickets are available HERE.

