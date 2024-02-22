Message with a Mission: Billboards target rising Antisemitism

INDIANAPOLIS — With the dramatic rise in antisemitism over the last few years across the nation and in Indiana, a non-profit is working to combat hate in Indianapolis through billboards.

“We’re just 78 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate is not an overreaction," is one of the messages that sits on a billboard on I-465 and Emerson Avenue in Indianapolis.

It’s one of three new signs in the city targeting antisemitism put up by national non-profit online JewBelong.

JewBelong.org Billboard message on I-65 & US 421

“The goal is for people to realize that hey this is something that is happening and they may not be aware,” explained JewBelong Co-Founder Archie Gottesman. “There are only 2% of Americans who are Jewish. That is tiny yet we are recovering a huge amount of the hate.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported a 337% rise in antisemitic incidents since the Israel-Hamas war started last October.

Here in Indiana, preliminary numbers from the ADL from 2023 already show a 48% increase in vandalism, harassment and assaults from 2022.

These statistics hit home for some in the Indianapolis Jewish community.

"We have as a community absolutely felt the rise,” said Rabbi Brett Krichiver, of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. “In their places of work, and in their schools, our congregants have experienced it on a larger scale too we just rather immature display of a Swastika and a Jewish star that was tracked in the snow in their front lawn in Carmel.”

Combating actions like this is a big goal of the billboards, while promoting peace among everyone.

“It’s a way to say this is a piece of the conversation that is not being addressed. It’s a way to raise public awareness and hopefully begin a conversation,” said Rabbi Krichiver

"Antisemitism rose in the United States and no one is any better for it. It hurts everybody and that’s what we want people to do is to just be allies,” added Gottesman.

The billboards are up along I-465 and will be there through March 10.

At I-465 & US 421 the slogan reads: “There were once six million people who didn’t think a few hateful comments would lead anywhere.”

At I-465 & West 38th St. and I-465, & Emerson Ave. the slogans say: “We’re just 78 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate is not an overreaction.”

JewBelong has already run nearly 600 of the billboards across the country, reaching more than 250 million people.

