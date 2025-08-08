Michigan and New York streets to open to 2-way traffic starting Monday on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Michigan and New York streets to two-way traffic on the Near Eastside.

At a ribbon-cutting event at Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School, officials expressed excitement for the improved safety measures.

WRTV

“When we make our neighbors safer, we help our communities to thrive,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Our Near Eastside businesses will benefit from more foot traffic, our public transportation will benefit from increased accessibility, and everyone traveling through Indianapolis will benefit from the increased simplicity and mobility of these two-way streets.”

The push for two-way traffic began in 2008 when the Near Eastside Collaborative Taskforce. However, the project faced delays due to funding issues until IndyGo expressed interest in collaborating in 2015. It took off when DPW started construction more than a year ago.

What's next? New York Street will open to two-way traffic on Monday, August 11, between College and Emerson avenues. Michigan Street will follow on Tuesday, August 12, opening between Highland Avenue and East Pleasant Run Parkway. Some rail crossing work on Michigan Street is still pending.

Keep an eye on Indy DPW’s social media for updates regarding these traffic changes.