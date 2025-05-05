Two-way street conversions on Indy's East Side set to finish soon

INDIANAPOLIS — A long-planned infrastructure improvement through the east side of Indianapolis is almost ready for cars.

WRTV

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says Michigan and New York Streets east of College Avenue could open to both directions of travel this summer. It is DPW's latest effort to convert large one-way streets for two-way traffic.

"Our engineers call it disrespectful infrastructure," DPW spokesperson Kyle Bloyd said about large one-way roads such as Michigan and New York Streets. "It is disrespectful to the neighborhoods they cut through."

WRTV

DPW planned the Michigan and New York Street conversions in 2023 and started construction more than a year ago. The pavement work is done and crews are now installing new traffic lights.

Laura Nolen lives along Michigan Street near Woodruff place. She says the new infrastructure in place has already slowed down drivers past her home.

WRTV

"Before the construction, drivers used to speed frequently. It happened every day," Nolen said. "They could have hit me."

Bloyd says the goal of the two-way street conversions is making the roads more enjoyable for the people who live there.

WRTV

"These are a kind of a relic of a by-gone era," Bloyd said. "You take a look around, there's parks, houses, dense housing. These neighborhood streets should feel like neighborhood streets."

According to Bloyd, DPW will convert parts of 29th and 30th Streets into two-way traffic once construction on Michigan and New York Streets is done.