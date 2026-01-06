Mild Indiana weather is keeping some New Year's resolutions on track

INDIANAPOLIS — How are your New Year's resolutions going? If you made it a goal to get outdoors more or to be more active, the mild weather certainly doesn't seem to hurt.

"I don't call it 'resolutions.' I try and call it 'lifestyle changes,'" described Susan Froehlich. "Being outside is one of those things that make me happy."

WRTV

Susan was out walking with her dog, despite the cloudy weather.

"This kind of weather is not a plus," Froehlich described the gloomy skies.

She went on to say that it does beat the snow and frigid cold.

"I don't get out and walk a whole lot when it's snowing, just because it's slippery," Froehlich said.

She and her dog are walking toward her 2026 goals.

"I am getting older and have arthritis in my hip, and my goal is to walk at least four or five times a week," she said. "So I can get rid of my arthritis and hang out with my grandkids."

Tuesday, with the mild temperatures, the park was full of people walking, jogging, and biking, but some people say that the crowds won't last.

WRTV

"The beginning of the year, we see a lot of people," said Mario Lopez, also out for a walk. "After about a month, it thins out. Just the regulars."

Lopez says you can expect to keep seeing him out for his walks.

"We are here all year round!" Lopez beamed.

WRTV

Another regular outdoorswoman is Nicole Naprstek. She walks and bags litter as she goes.

"My goal this year is to get to the other side of the city and go see the parks on that side," Naprstek shared. "I've never been to Eagle Creek, so I'd like to see that one. I may take extra bags!"

Like many people, Naprstek spends more time outdoors when the weather is nicer, but the weather isn't what motivates her.

"Because more, other people are out here.. So there's got to be more trash," Naprstek said.

WRTV

For Susan Froehlich, her habit is already sticking, no matter the weather.

"I think I'll stick with it, because I feel better already," Froehlich shared. "And it's only been a week! It's worth taking the walk, to have to brave the elements."

__