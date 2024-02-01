Mimi Blue Restaurant closes downtown Indianapolis location

INDIANAPOLIS — Mimi Blue Restaurant closed its last remaining location downtown Indianapolis on Mass Ave.

The restaurant, known for its meatballs and other American fare, closed on Wednesday after a decade of business.

The building, located at 870 Massachusetts Avenue, will be put up for sale.

“Thank you for your support over the past 10 years. Our goal was to provide each customer with a quality dining experience at a fair price in a comfortable environment, where family and friends could gather,” the restaurant said in a statement on social media.

The company announced the closure of its location inside The Fashion Mall at Keystone in June 2023.