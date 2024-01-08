Miss Indiana works as a nurse at Riley fueling her passion for helping kids

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman dedicated to saving lives and caring for others is also committed to sharing her love for the state as Miss Indiana.

Cydney Bridges has earned many titles in her life, but WRTV got the chance to see who the woman is behind he sash as she heads to compete for the title of Miss America.

When Bridges is not covered in rhinestones she can be found in scrubs on 8 West at Riley Hospital for children. Working as an registered nurse, she spends her time caring for kids.

WRTV

"I kind of just let the day take me where it wants to take me," Bridges said. "You can not predict a day here."

Her days at work can get busy, but it's a job she says she proudly does.

"Being able to give back to kids on a daily basis is truly my heart's passion," she said.

Bridges' passion of giving back to kids is fueled by both her job as a nurse and as Miss Indiana.

She created a mentoring program called "Ignite your Sparkle" during her year as Miss Fort Wayne.

The program gives Bridges a platform to mentor youth. They create vision boards, talk about their future, and plan it.

Cydney Bridges

Her mission is to mentor the next generation.

"I truly am just like everyone around me. Yes, I have a crown and sash. Yes, I am a nurse but at the end of the day I heard a saying I put my pants on one leg at a time just like everyone else does," Bridges said.

Bridges uses her title as Miss Indiana to tour across the state visiting different Boys and Girls Clubs to talk about the importance of mentoring, and to share the message to kids that they aren't their life's circumstances.

Cydney Bridges

"You are not your life circumstances, you are not your struggles, you are not your obstacles, and there is so much more into your life than what you are experiencing," Bridges told a group of kids at a Fort Wayne Boys and Girls club.

She strives to share the message that society told her she couldn't be the things she is today.

Growing up in a single family household, she said she strives to show kids they can be just like her, regardless of what they are going through.

"I want people to say, 'look at her. I can be her,' and not just 'look at her. I could never be her,'" Bridges said.

Bridges is now ready to face her next challenge with a goal of being names Miss America.

Cydney Bridges

Bridges will compete this week in a variety of public and private competition pieces before the finals competition is held next weekend.

"One person gets that job, and if it's me I am happy. And if it's not, I am still happy. I am one of the people competing for Miss America and that is such a huge honor," Bridges said.

2024 Streaming Schedule:



Tuesday, January 9th @ 7:00 pm ET

Miss America’s Teen Preliminary Competition

Wednesday, January 10th @ 7:00 pm ET

Miss America Preliminary Competition

Thursday, January 11th @ 4:00 pm ET

Miss America’s Got Talent Teen Competition

Thursday, January 11th @ 7:00 pm ET

Miss America’s Got Talent Competition

Friday, January 12th

Miss America Goes RED Red Carpet @ 7:00 pm ET Miss America Goes RED Fashion Show @ 9:00 pm ET

Saturday, January 13th @ 7:00 pm ET

Miss America’s Teen Finals

Sunday, January 14th @ 7:00 pm ET

Miss America Finals



To learn more about the 2024 Miss America and Miss America’s Teen Competition in Orlando, Florida, visit www.MissAmerica.org