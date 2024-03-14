Mobile pantry back on the road to meet the need where it is

HAMILITON COUNTY — As the need for assistance increases across central Indiana, a mobile food pantry was back on the road Wednesday for the first time this season.

Their goal of the Mobile Pantry by the Grace Center is meeting the need where it is.

“Places like this give fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, things that poor people can’t afford unfortunately,” said first-time pantry shopper Jessica Gerig.

Gerig and her family were among dozens of other Hoosiers able to get to take advantage of the packed pantry parked at the Northview Church in Fishers.

WRTV Mobile Pantry by the Grace Care Center

“I’m a disabled veteran. Unfortunately, I went through a divorce a few years ago so my income tanked,” she said.

The mobile pantry has partnered with Northview Church Fishers for over a year, however the Grace Care Center rolled out the pantry over a year and a half ago, to help meet the need where it is.

“People don’t realize just because you’re in a community that has a lot of wealth and a lot of big stuff, there is still food insecurity,” said Matt Eichholtz, the Ministry Associate at Northview Church Fishers.

WRTV Volunteers at Mobile Pantry

“There’s a lot of neighborhoods where people don’t have cars and they can’t make it to a food pantry, so we bring the food pantry to them,” added Matt Kenison, the Director of Pantries director at Grace Church.

The fully stocked pantry allows families to shop just like they’re in a regular store, except they’re paying in points instead of dollars.

“It’s all based on the family size, like how many people in the household.”

Each family can visit the pantry once a week and use a total of 50 points.

WRTV Inside Mobile Food Pantry

As the pantry sees more and more Hoosier families from all backgrounds line up, they’re for the communities help to meet the increased need.

“We have the resources, we just don’t always have the volunteer capacity to serve everyone,” explained Kenison.

“I feel happy that I’m able to give back and just have fun with it too and see different people’s stories,” added high school volunteer Luke Walters.

WRTV Hoosier families waiting to shop at Mobile Pantry

The next stop for the mobile pantry will be at Faith Church in Nora on Wednesday, March 20.

It's where they see their largest need.

You can make a reservation for the mobile pantry here.

Last year, the Grace Care Center pantries served more than 23,000 families.

With more expected this year, the organization is taking donations year-round of food, money, or your time.