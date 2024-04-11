Watch Now
Momo the Monkey’s owner reaches agreement with City after 2023 escape

Momo was captured by IMPD in October 2023 after he got loose on the city's far east side.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 11, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Momo the Monkey, who escaped in Indianapolis last fall, has reached an agreement with the city after admitting to violating Indianapolis’ code regarding animals at large.

Momo the Monkey was captured by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in October 2023 after he got loose on the far east side of Indianapolis.

On Thursday, the monkey’s owner agreed to “Animal at Large Chase and Attack a Person” charges. The charge holding him responsible for the attack was dropped.

The man will also pay a civil penalty of $500 and $139 in court costs.

Momo was taken by Indianapolis Animal Care Services in October.

