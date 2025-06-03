Monroe County Capital Improvement Board breaks ground on Bloomington Convention Center

BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Capital Improvement Board officially broke ground on the Bloomington Convention Center Tuesday.

Officials say this marks an exciting new chapter in the city's ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth. The project will expand the current Monroe Convention Center.

“Indiana University’s direct connection to walkable downtown Bloomington, with hundreds of restaurants, nightlife spots, shops, attractions, and hotel rooms, creates experiences that can only be found here. These meeting groups want to have their events in Bloomington because of the atmosphere created by the combination of our university culture and community personality,” said Mike McAfee, Executive Director of Visit Bloomington, in a press release.

The space will be renamed the Bloomington Convention Center and will feature over 70,000 square feet of meeting and event space, totaling over 100,000 square feet overall. Officials say the venue will be able to accommodate a wide variety of events, including conventions, conferences, trade shows, concerts, meetings, sporting events and more. The expansion is currently scheduled for completion in 2027.

More information on the project can be found HERE.