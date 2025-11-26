IU fraternities in 'good standing' cleared to resume social events December 1

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University announced that fraternities in "good standing and not under investigation" will be allowed to resume all activities, including social events, beginning December 1.

The update comes just over a week after the university implemented sweeping restrictions on all 27 fraternities within the Interfraternity Council following multiple hazing incidents and cease-and-desist orders against five fraternities in the past month.

Fraternities that were notified on November 20 that they may resume activities must still comply with Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life policies. However, organizations currently on interim status or under investigation will remain under social restrictions.

The original restrictions, announced November 17, banned fraternities from hosting social events, large events, philanthropy activities, events with alcohol, tailgates, brotherhood events, and new member education activities. The university cited the need to maintain a "safe and healthy Greek Life experience for all participants."

Three of the five fraternities that received cease-and-desist orders are part of the IFC: Alpha Epsilon Pi, Chi Phi, and Phi Kappa Psi.

In addition to the social event update, all fraternities have been informed they may participate in the housing exception process for the spring semester. Students seeking to end their residence hall contracts must still do so by the December 14 deadline.

The university had previously denied all exemptions for first-year students requesting to break housing contracts to move into fraternity houses. Students who already received exemptions and are living in fraternity houses were allowed to stay.