Monroe County reserve deputy killed in crash while responding to another crash

MONROE COUNTY — A Monroe County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy was killed in a crash while responding to another crash on Monday.

Reserve Deputy James Driver was responding to a crash when he was involved in another crash around 4 p.m. near West State Road 45 and West Eller Road, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and later died.

He had his lights and sirens on while responding to the original crash, according to the release.

Driver is originally from the United Kingdom and lived in Spencer, according to the release. He became a reserve deputy in June 2018 and graduated from the office's reserve academy.

He had a wife, Anna Driver, a daughter and two step-children.

Indiana State Police troopers are investigating the crash. Additional details haven't been released.

