More construction is underway on the north side of Indianapolis

HAMILTON COUNTY — Residents of Indianapolis’ north side are navigating a maze of road closures and detours as significant construction projects get underway, driven by a population boom in Hamilton County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is responding to the growing demand for safer and more efficient roadways.

The United States Census reveals that Hamilton County has experienced a growth of 100,000 people since 2010. This surge in population has led to an increase in traffic, prompting INDOT to reevaluate and expand key intersections and thoroughfares earlier than expected.

“There was a population boom there resulting in the need for us to come back to that 465-31 interchange and add some capacity for a safer, smoother commute there between 31 and 465,” said Natalie Garrett, an INDOT spokesperson.

Starting Monday, U.S. 31 will undergo lane repaving, leading to restrictions from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. just north of 96th Street.

The construction is expected to have a major impact on the nearly 27,000 drivers who utilize the road daily until later this fall.

“It just seems like roads are closed all over the place," one driver noted, reflecting on the extensive development projects currently in progress.

Just a few miles east, I-69 is also under construction, with completion anticipated by the end of the year.

Garrett emphasized the importance of regular maintenance to the roads.

“There is that maintenance component, just like you would maintain your car or your home.”

The goal, according to INDOT, is to plan for the future rather than make constant, reactive improvements.

“One of our goals is planning for the future. We're not talking next week. We're talking 10, 20 years down the line,” Garrett explained.

With the hope that these construction efforts will eventually alleviate traffic congestion, drivers share a mix of sentiments. “You can only hope, can't you?” said one driver.

INDOT says I-69 projects are expected to be mostly finished by the end of 2025. Work will begin on the I-465, US 31 interchange this Fall and will last up to two years.

More information on the work can be found on INDOT's website.