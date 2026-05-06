More than 50 concerts announced for Indy Parks Free Summer Concert Series

INDIANAPOLIS — Attention, music lovers! Indy Parks kicks off the 2026 Free Summer Concert series on May 12 at 6 p.m. at Wes Montgomery Park.

Park officials said 19 parks across the city will host at least one concert, with more than 50 scheduled for the summer. The series will feature dozens of local artists across a wide range of genres.

“Our annual free concert series brings music and joy to our parks across the city,” said Indy Parks Director Brittany Crone in a news release. “These concerts are an incredible celebration of the arts, community, and our local artists. I encourage everyone to find shows near you to enjoy this summer.”

The full list of announced concerts can be found here. Additional shows will be added in the coming weeks. Concert dates are subject to change or cancellation due to weather.