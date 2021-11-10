Martinsville Police investigating allegations that some students were victimized

MARTINSVILLE - On Wednesday, the Martinsville Police Department announced they're working with the MSD of Martinsville to investigate allegations regarding the victimization of some students at Martinsville High School.

Last week, Jayne Burke with MSD of Martinsville said they were investigating allegations of some students violating the district's code of conduct. Burke also said, if through their investigation it appeared something criminal happened, they would bring in Martinsville Police.

RELATED | Martinsville High School investigating allegation that students violated code of conduct

MPD says as the school began investigating, people started coming forward claiming they were victims. MPD did not say how many people came forward.

A full investigation is underway, being led by the MPD Detective Division. Anyone with information about any incidents of victimization is urged to contact the Martinsville Police Department at 765-349-4900