Mooresville council declares town is First and Second Amendment sanctuary

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Town Council approved two resolutions Tuesday night that declare the community is a "sanctuary town" for the First and Second Amendments.

Each of the resolutions introduced by Councilman Shane Williams passed by a 4-1 vote. Williams said at Tuesday's meeting he sponsored the resolutions after speaking to members of the community.

"A lot of people have serious concerns about an overreaching federal government," he said. "They see things like cancel culture. They see things like people being punished for their political speech. They see an assault on their Second Amendment."

One of the resolutions states Mooresville will be a "First Amendment Sanctuary" that opposes government actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest that curtail religious activities, encourage television networks to "limit facts," promote "cancel culture" and prevent groups of people from assembling.

The other says Mooresville is a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" that opposes the use of public funds to infringe upon people's right to bear arms.

"I get tired of the only solitions to gun violence being punishing innocent, law-abiding gun owners, and I think it's wrong. I don't think it solves a single amount of crime," Williams said at the meeting. "And I just want to send a message to the community that I, for one, am willing to stand up in any way I can to prevent an overreaching federal government."

It was noted in the meeting that Mooresville is the first town in Indiana to adopt a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, while one-third of the state's counties, including Morgan County, currently have resolutions on the books.

Council members Williams, Jeff Cook, Dustin Stanley and Tom Warthen voted in favor of each resolution, while Greg Swinney opposed both.

This story will be updated.

Watch Tuesday's meeting below: