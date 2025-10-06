Morgan County commissioners approve rezoning more farmland for data center project

MARTINSVILLE — The proposal for a large data center in rural Morgan County moved one more step towards reality on Monday morning, despite the objections of people in the community.

WRTV

Two of the three Morgan County commissioners voted in favor of rezoning 158 acres of agricultural land near State Road 42 in Monrovia for an anonymous tech company's data center project. Commissioners approved rezoning 390 acres of the same site for the data center earlier this year.

Before the vote, commissioners heard from more than 20 people in Morgan County who are opposed to the data center. That included the chair of Morgan County's Soil & Water Conservation District, who told commissioners the company behind the data center excluded his department from development meetings.

WRTV

Kenny Hale, who represents the area where the data center would be built, was the lone commissioner to vote against the rezoning. Hale told the crowd he voted against the addition so the unnamed company could prove they could be good neighbors to the people who live next to the potential data center site.

The commissioners' vote follows the Morgan County Plan Commission's approval of the additional rezoning last week.

The Morgan County Council is scheduled to take up the rezoning addition in another public hearing on Monday night. There is no known timeline for when construction could begin if it is approved.