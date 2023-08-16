Mother of student who drowned at Whiteland HS demands for P.E teacher's termination

JOHNSON COUNTY — The mother of a Whiteland high school student who drowned in gym class is demanding action from the school district.

15-year-old Alaina Dildine drowned in the swimming pool during PE class at Whiteland Community High School in May.

The coroner ruled her death accidental by seizure and drowning.

According to a timeline from the sheriff's department, Dildine went un-noticed in the pool for 52 minutes.

The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office did not file any criminal charges.

At a Clark Pleasant School Corporation board meeting on Tuesday, Alaina's mother, Victoria Dildine, called for the gym teacher to be fired stating that the teacher failed to fulfill her duty to keep kids safe.

"We come to you yet again to demand that the board fire [the P.E teacher] she failed to uphold the job description posted for the P.E teacher," Dildine said. "She failed to keep student's safe. We see the personnel report naming her replacement, but we do not see her termination."

Victoria and the the Dildine family also expressed their disappointment with the Johnson County Prosecutor's decision to not file any criminal charges last month:

"We are trying our best not to feel angry...but it is hard. As we continue to mourn, we ask the school corporation to implement new swimming pool policies to keep all students safe so no other family has to experience such a profound loss," they wrote.

A representative from the Epilepsy foundation also attended tonight's board meeting.

She pointed to a state law passed in 2019 requiring teachers who work with students at high risk for seizures to receive training every 5 years to recognize and respond to seizures.

"Living with epilepsy myself, I personally know how unsettling it is to not know when a seizure may happen and the epilepsy foundation supports all policies and processes that keep students with disabilities such as epilepsy safe, supported and thriving in school environments," she said.

WRTV reached out to Clark Pleasant Community School Corporation to ask if the teacher in this case received training.

Their response:

"We can’t discuss personnel matters."