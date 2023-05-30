Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Death of Whiteland HS student ruled accidental, seizure followed by drowning

Memorial 2.png
WRTV
A memorial sits outside Whiteland Community High School where 15-year-old Alaina Dildine died after allegedly drowning in the pool during PE class.
Memorial 2.png
Posted at 4:09 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 16:41:03-04

WHITELAND — The Johnson County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for the Whiteland High School student who drowned in a pool during PE class earlier this month.

According to the coroner, the death of 15-year-old Alaina Dildine was caused by drowning and seizure.

The manner of her death was ruled accidental.

PREVIOUS | Student swimming in gym class when she drowned, Johnson Co Sheriff investigating (wrtv.com)

Dildine was pulled from the swimming pool on May 16 after she was doing laps with other students and went under the water, school officials said.

She did not survive after being pulled from the pool.

The incident was devastating to many of Dildine's classmates and people in the Whiteland Communty.

A memorial was placed outside the high school with photos, flowers and other memorabilia honoring the 15-year-old.

PREVIOUS | Whiteland HS students create memorial for student who drowned in PE class (wrtv.com)

Members of the community held a fundraiser in her honor at a local restaurant with twenty percent of all sales being donated to Dildine's family.

PREVIOUS | Whit's Inn hosts fundraiser in honor of Whiteland student who died Tuesday (wrtv.com)

Close family friends remembered her as being a driven girl with a fiery personality. Some of Alaina's favorite things were the color purple, pineapples, music and art.

“She knew what she wanted to do in life. She loved animals. She rescued cats. She wanted to be a vet, president of the United States, you name it! She was just going places," Family friend Dana Vargo said.

Alaina's family asked for the public for understanding and empathy for their request for privacy as they grieve the tragic lost of Alaina.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO LEARN MORE