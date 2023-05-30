Death of Whiteland HS student ruled accidental, seizure followed by drowning

WHITELAND — The Johnson County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for the Whiteland High School student who drowned in a pool during PE class earlier this month.

According to the coroner, the death of 15-year-old Alaina Dildine was caused by drowning and seizure.

The manner of her death was ruled accidental.

Dildine was pulled from the swimming pool on May 16 after she was doing laps with other students and went under the water, school officials said.

She did not survive after being pulled from the pool.

The incident was devastating to many of Dildine's classmates and people in the Whiteland Communty.

A memorial was placed outside the high school with photos, flowers and other memorabilia honoring the 15-year-old.

Members of the community held a fundraiser in her honor at a local restaurant with twenty percent of all sales being donated to Dildine's family.

Close family friends remembered her as being a driven girl with a fiery personality. Some of Alaina's favorite things were the color purple, pineapples, music and art.

“She knew what she wanted to do in life. She loved animals. She rescued cats. She wanted to be a vet, president of the United States, you name it! She was just going places," Family friend Dana Vargo said.

Alaina's family asked for the public for understanding and empathy for their request for privacy as they grieve the tragic lost of Alaina.