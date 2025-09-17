Moving With The Spirit: Documentary explores overlooked creative legacy of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV hosted filmmaker Chris M. Wilborn to learn more about his upcoming project that follows three Indianapolis artists: Gary Gee, Israel Solomon, and Johnson Simon.

Wilborn says the film is meant to not only explore the artists' work, but also explore the city's overlooked creative legacy.

"This is about more than art: It's about storytelling, history, and preserving the identity of Indianapolis as an art city," Wilborn said.

Wilborn premiered an activation of the film at BUTTER Fine Art Fair this year, and is now working on completing the final project.

