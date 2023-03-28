Mug N' Bun burger named one of the best burgers ever seen on Man vs. Food

INDIANAPOLIS — Mashed has named a Mug N' Bun Burger one of the best burgers seen on the The Travel Channel series "Man vs. Food."

The Speedway drive-in's Monster burger was featured on season seven of the show and made a memorable impression on viewers, according to Mashed.

In the show, the original host Adam Richman and his successor Casey Webb are competitive eating champions that travel the U.S challenging themselves to scarf down ginormous amounts of food, like a 120 pound burger.

Host Casey Webb went after Mug N' Bun's Monster Pork Burger after a brief stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The combo meal includes 6.5 ounces of fried triple pork tenderloin, a family side of fries and a large mug of root beer.

The challenge is to complete the meal in 30 minutes, which earns you the meal for free, a spot in the Mug N' Bun Hall of Fame and a free shirt.

"Only ten out of 300 people had won this challenge when Webb arrived, and he hoped to become number 11," Mashed wrote.

Ultimately, Webb was beat by the burger when he was left with with a tiny piece of bread in the last five seconds.

Mug N' Bun has served Hoosiers at its 10th street location since 1960 and iscurrently for sale for $2.2 million.