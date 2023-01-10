Mug n' Bun restaurant for sale

SPEEDWAY — Since 1960, Mug n' Bun has been serving Hoosiers and visitors at its drive in location off of 10th Street.

Now, the restaurant and the buildings around it on the property are for sale.

According to the real estate listing, the offering includes:

4 parcels of land

the drive-up restaurant

a sit-down restaurant

a pizza shop

a residence.

The purchase includes the real estate as well as the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

It is listed for $2,199,000.

In 2018, the restaurant was visited by the Travel Channel and Man vs. Food's Casey Webb.