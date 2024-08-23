Music to Remember concert raises money to end Alzheimer's

HAMILTON COUNTY — More than 121,000 Hoosiers are living with Alzheimer’s and right now, there is no cure for the disease.

A local senior living group teamed up with a high school Thursday to raise money for the effort to find one, and they did it through music.

"Tonight, we're doing our biggest fundraiser of the year concert, Music to Remember, that raises money for the walk to end Alzheimer's,” said Mary Evans, the Program Director for Traditions at North Willow.

Evans helped organize the second annual Music to Remember event on Thursday.

After a big turnout last year, Traditions expanded and partnered with Guerin Catholic High School this year.

Evans works with seniors in Traditions' memory care facilities and knows first-hand how therapeutic music can be.

“It soothes them, it calms them, and it also helps bring back memories for people who have Alzheimer's and different kinds of dementia," explained Evans.

Many, including some seniors, got the chance to enjoy the performance that featured high school singers, dancers, and musicians.

“I just love performing anywhere I can,” said Sammy Geis, a 10th grader at Westfield High School. “My grandmother really loved the song Ava Maria, and I got to sing it for her at an earlier time before she passed.”

For many who took the stage, the cause was close to their heart, including Stephanie Temeles, who drove from Ohio to perform the flute.

"My grandma suffered from Alzheimer's and passed away a couple summers ago so I'm really grateful to have this performance in her memory,” Temeles told WRTV.

Thursday’s performance was something they hope will get them one step closer in the fight for a cure.

"This event is so incredibly important to not only the fundraising aspect for the walk to end Alzheimer's but the awareness piece,” explained Morgan Jessup, the Director of Walk to End Alzheimer's, said.

"It's important that we keep doing research, keep funding that research and keep supporting the cause until we have the very first survivor,” Evans added.

All the money raised from Thursday’s concert will go towards the Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 28.

It’s one of the largest events across the nation. This year, the goal is to raise $1.5 million.

To sign up or learn more click here.