'My daughter was a witness': Parents address concerns at school board amid IPS lawsuit alleging abuse

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of parents attended the IPS school board meeting Thursday to address their concerns directly with the administration.

For the first time, WRTV heard from a parent who had a child in the classroom where that alleged abuse occurred.

She says her daughter witnessed the incidents.

"I'm heartbroken for every single student that's in that classroom,” said Kiya Isom, one of many parents who spoke out Thursday. “She’s [her daughter] currently in counseling, she’s seeing a psychiatrist. She's severely affected by this, and I had no idea."

Calls for transparency echoed throughout Thursday's meeting as the district faces a lawsuit filed by the family of a second grader at the school accusing a now-former teacher of encouraging students to attack the 7-year-old boy.

"Someone, in my opinion, made the decision not to inform our parents,” said another parent at the meeting.

“I would have liked to have been informed for sure. Communication is the main thing,” added Isom.

Many parents on Thursday, including Isom, say they raised safety concerns long before this incident.

She removed her daughter from the classroom because of her concerns.

"Throughout the school year she had mentioned she was getting bullied, and I brought that to light to the principal, vice principal and other staff members and I was dismissed as well," Isom said.

“Concerns of culture at School 87 and the well-being of our own students were raised beginning fall of 2022,” added another parent.

Parents are not only pleading for change, but for counseling services for students at the school.

“Demanding that the district take action, so those students receive services and address the issues within the school,” said School 87 parent Brendan Maxcy.

"All of them need help and resources so that they can overcome this very traumatic event,” added Isom.

Superintendent Dr. Alessia Johnson also addressed those concerns Thursday.

"It wasn't easy to hear but we will hear it and we will work to repair together," she said.

On Tuesday, the district announced a new task force that will focus on safety and preventing incidents like these.

The district says they promise to report back on this work in 30 days and continue to share ways parents can get involved.

An IMPD investigation is underway into the allegations against the former teacher.

