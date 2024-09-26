'My First Time' campaign encourages young Hoosiers to vote

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than half of eligible young Hoosiers ages 18 to 29-years-old voted in the 2020 presidential election. A new campaign is taking a new approach to try and improve turnout this time around.

“I’m excited about voting,” said Lia Smith, who will be voting for the first-time this year.

It’s energy the Indiana Citizen wants everyone eligible young voter to have.

The non-partisan organization launched a digital advertising campaign aimed at registering and educating young Hoosier voters ahead of the upcoming Nov. 5 general election.

“I’m excited my vote will count this year,” said Pashence Purnell, who will also be voting for the first time.

The 17-year-old is excited to vote because she turns 18 before the election.

“You kind of dream of it as a little kid growing up,” added 20-year-old Seth Price.

The two-phase campaign is collaboration by Indianapolis firm Sease Gerig targeting nearly 700,000 young adults (aged 18-29) across Indiana. The campaign includes:

Phase 1: Voter Registration Drive

Focus is on encouraging voter registration ahead of the state’s October 7 deadline.

Phase 2: Voter Education with Virtual Ballot Tool (October 8 – November 5)

Once registered, Phase 2 aims to educate voters with Indiana Citizen’s Virtual Ballot Tool, an easy-to-use online resource that allows voters to familiarize themselves with the candidates and issues on their individual ballots.

“If you learn that habit at a young age, you're going to be a persistent voter throughout your life,” said Bill Moreau, the President and founder of the foundation.

The “My First Time” campaign uses social media platforms and online channels like, YouTube, Google Search, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and OTT streaming ads.

“A lot of us don’t watch the news so we’re always on social media so I feel like that’s a better outlet for us to get our information," said first-time voter Jahzara Mcalister.

The social media ads will take them to the Indiana Citizen website where they access more information.

“You put in your address, the names of every candidate on your ballot pop up, and then each name is linked to a great deal of information,” said Moreau. “We're trying to increase the raw numbers of voters in Indiana. We’re also trying to increase the number of informed, engaged voters.”

“This is for the greater good of our country,” added Purnell. “You have to think as a community what can we do to get better,” said first-time voter.”