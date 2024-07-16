National Eucharistic Congress starts in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS— Thousands of catholic people are making their way to Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress. It's a gathering that hasn't happened in our country in more than 80 years.

On Tuesday, those who made a pilgrimage across the country walked their final miles.

"I kind of thought it would never end," said Issy Martin-Dye.

Martin-Dye's journey started on May 18 from Brownsville, Texas. It's a more than 1,300 mile walk.

"I’ve made incredible friendships and met incredible people," said Martin-Dye.

The final destination on Tuesday was St. John's Evangelist Church in Downtown Indianapolis.

"It’s giving me chills just talking to you about this," said Jorge Metsker-Galarza, who is in town for the congress.

Jorge and his wife Janice walked for four days at the start of the journey and joined the group again for the final five miles.

"This is a very, very small thing for us to do," said Jorge.

The other pilgrimages started in California, Minnesota, and Connecticut.

"My hope is that they just wonder why have these young adults chose to do this this whole summer like what is there that I’m missing you know, who’s that person they’re following," said Martin-Dye.

Over the next few days, more than 50,000 people will be in Indy. It's the first National Eucharistic Congress in 83 years with events taking place at the convention center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

"It’s a city wide event, so you’re going to see a lot of Catholics here for the next few days," said Tim Glemkowski the CEO of the National Eucharistic Congress.

Glemkowski says the goal is to restore understanding among Catholics about communion and what the Catholic Church teaches about it.

"It’s historic on the one sense, on the other it’s about the communion of the church. The whole church coming together to pray for our church and renewal in our church and also for the country," said Glemkowski.

To find out more about the events going on this week you can visit this link.

On Saturday a procession will happen around portions of downtown Indy. It begins at 3 p.m. at Capitol Avenue and Georgia Street and will end at the Indiana War Memorial.

