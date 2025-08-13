Native plants taking root in Lawrence: Here's how they help us thrive

LAWRENCE — In the city of Lawrence, an increase in the local populations of butterflies and bees is part of a larger effort to bolster pollinator populations. They are doing it by planting more native plants, which they hope leads to a more sustainable way of living.

The push is led by the City of Lawrence Common Councilor Liz Masur, and aligns with the city’s new Live Longer Lawrence effort started by Mayor Deb Whitfield earlier this year.

Pollinators are crucial for the food supply, and the plants that thrive off them help create more sustainable living.

WRTV

WRTV

According to city officials, a third of the food consumed worldwide relies on these pollinators.

"If we can help increase their numbers, we are helping our potential food supply," said Masur.

The retired teacher is a strong advocate for planting native species throughout Lawrence.

"Using native plants reduces our exposure to harmful chemicals. It keeps our water cleaner and reduces pollution," she added.

WRTV

She helped start Butterfly and Pollinator Habitats, five acres of native gardens in several local parks and “pocket gardens” in her neighborhood.

Claire Lane, an urban conservationist at the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District, who works with Masur, emphasizes the advantages of native plants.

She told WRTV the plants often require less maintenance and water. This is attributed to the fact that "the roots of native plants can go deeper," which helps slow soil erosion, control and help with stormwater management.

WRTV

Turf grass, in contrast, requires significant amounts of water to stay green and healthy, Lane explained.

She also told WRTV it requires mowing, which increases pollution, resources, time and money.

Masur encourages residents to consider adding native plants to their landscapes. "If people can just put out a couple pots of natives that can make a difference," she said.

WRTV

Hollyn Anderson, co-owner of Native Plants Unlimited, shared that the organization currently offers around 400 species of native plants.

"You can plant them underneath other plants and bushes that are already in your landscaping," she added, underlining the flexibility of incorporating native species.

Masur leads by example in her own yard, cultivating plants such as milkweed, bee balm and plantain.

WRTV

She told WRTV many of her neighbors are embracing native plants, and they are working to come to a comprise for those who don’t necessarily like the more relaxed and unstructured look some native plants can produce.

By promoting native plant species, Lawrence aims to enhance its landscape but also to contribute to its Live Longer Lawrence initiative, which includes living.