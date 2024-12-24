Navigating hectic Holiday travel: Experts share tips on managing busy airports, roads

INDIANAPOLIS — AAA predicts more than 119 million people will be traveling for the holidays. While the weather in Indiana is warmer and rainy, across the country it’s a different story. WRTV talked to an expert about how to navigate traveling and whatever else it may bring during this busy season.

“The number one thing that people should expect this holiday season is traffic, traffic on the roads, traffic getting to the airport,” said Daniel Green, a co-founder and CTO of Faye Travel Insurance.

Holiday travel is expected to set yet another record, with nearly eight million people taking to the friendly skies and the rest hitting the road.

“I think the best advice is always, as much as you can leave early,” Green told WRTV. “If you're traveling by air or by train, arriving two hours before your flight is recommended.”

It’s advice Devin Diaz is taking from here on out after a mishap while traveling early on.

I actually missed my initial flight from Tampa to Indy,” he said. “Save yourself some time and be cautious of traffic.”

Green echoed similar advice along with other recommendations, including bringing an extra change of clothes with you in your carry-on just in case anything happens.

He also shared another important tip that travelers should be aware of well before they even head to the airport.

“I think one of the best things travelers can do, in general, is purchase travel insurance or travel protection,” he explained.

Green told WRTV that travel insurance can be purchased up until you depart for your flight and can extend well beyond the airport.

It can help you navigate unexpected interruptions, like trip cancellations due to sickness, lost or stolen luggage, and flight delays.

“If you get stuck in an airport for an extra night, it gives you someone to contact and help you navigate the situation,” Green said.

He also told WRTV that one of the most useful things to bring is something that doesn’t go in your suitcase.

“We just need to be a little bit patient and have a little bit of holiday cheer.”

Experts expect the Friday after Christmas and Sunday before New Year’s to be some of the busiest travel days.

