NCAA Division II Sports Festival in Indy inspiring the next generation

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II championships festival is being held in Indianapolis for the first time ever and it's serving as an inspiration for local students.

“Seeing the athletes was the best thing ever,” said Jhair Zeledon, a fifth-grade student at IPS Clarence Farrington.

He joined dozens of IPS elementary students at the NCAA Division II National Championships Sports Festival.

The Olympic-style sporting event with student-athletes from across the nation competing for championships in multiple sports.

“It shows these athletes have been practicing a lot and maybe I want to do a sport on my own or with other people,” Zeledon told WRTV.

“It’s a good experience. I like to see other people do it. I don’t think it’s my type of sport, but if other people like it, it’s fun to see it,” added his peer, Ramayah Estes.

The fifth graders not only got the chance to be a part of the historic event in the Circle City, but they also got the opportunity to race each other on the championship track and learn a thing or two from the student-athletes.

“To step into their shoes and to be where they were is filling me with so much pride for athletics and NCAA as well. I love doing that for the community,” said Seaton Wozniak, a shot putter at Slippery Rock University.

“These are individuals competing in athletics, but they are college students and so they’re getting a chance to get a college degree. I think young people need to be able to see that could be,” added Terri Steeb Gronau, NCAA Division II Vice-President.

The goal was to inspire these young people to cross the finish line, even if their races are not run on a track.

“I don’t like playing sports because I don’t like sweating or getting hot, and I don’t like running, but I am going to be a veterinarian,” Estes told WRTV.

"Competing is good because you can show other people are good just like yourself,” added Zeledon.

Around 1,200 student-athletes are competing for a Division II national title, including University of Indianapolis athletes.

The championship event features indoor track & field, wrestling and swimming.

The competition is open to the public and runs through Saturday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Indiana University Natatorium.

You can purchase tickets at the door or at ncaa.com.

